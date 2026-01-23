Costar Group, Inc (CSGP)’s results reveal risk

While Costar Group, Inc has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSGP fell by -1.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $97.43 to $57.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.05% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2026, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) recommending Neutral. Wolfe Research also rated CSGP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on June 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $105. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CSGP, as published in its report on May 30, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $89 for CSGP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Costar Group, Inc (CSGP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Costar Group, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CSGP is recording an average volume of 5.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.76, showing growth from the present price of $66.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Costar Group, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Real Estate Services sector, Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) is based in the USA. When comparing Costar Group, Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1289.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -156.66%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.