Conmed Corp (CNMD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Conmed Corp has overperformed by 1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNMD rose by 3.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.70 to $38.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.50% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Needham Downgraded Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on April 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CNMD. JP Morgan also Downgraded CNMD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 06, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 01, 2024, but set its price target from $119 to $129. CL King initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CNMD, as published in its report on May 22, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from March 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $124 for CNMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Conmed Corp (CNMD)

CNMD currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Conmed Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 572.67K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNMD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.40, showing growth from the present price of $42.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Conmed Corp Shares?

The USA based company Conmed Corp (CNMD) is one of the biggest names in Medical Devices. When comparing Conmed Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.15%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.