A stock that deserves closer examination: Landbridge Company LLC (LB)

While Landbridge Company LLC has overperformed by 2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LB rose by 21.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.60 to $43.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.96% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Janney Downgraded Landbridge Company LLC (NYSE: LB) to Neutral. A report published by Johnson Rice on May 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for LB. Goldman also rated LB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $71 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2025. Janney Initiated an Buy rating on July 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $36. Johnson Rice initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LB, as published in its report on July 24, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $34 for LB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Landbridge Company LLC (LB)

Investors in Landbridge Company LLC will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 78.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Landbridge Company LLC’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LB is recording 454.99K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 2.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.11, showing growth from the present price of $59.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Landbridge Company LLC Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Landbridge Company LLC (LB) based in the USA. When comparing Landbridge Company LLC shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 74.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 266.18%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.