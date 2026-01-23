Can you now get a good deal on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s shares?

While DENTSPLY Sirona Inc has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRAY rose by 13.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.59 to $9.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.51% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Barclays started tracking DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) recommending Underweight. A report published by William Blair on November 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for XRAY. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded XRAY shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 15, 2025. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for XRAY, as published in its report on February 14, 2025. Jefferies’s report from January 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for XRAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)

With XRAY’s current dividend of $0.64 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XRAY has an average volume of 3.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a gain of 5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.82, showing decline from the present price of $13.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DENTSPLY Sirona Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.