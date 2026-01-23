Veracyte Inc (VCYT) deserves closer scrutiny

While Veracyte Inc has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VCYT rose by 4.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.71 to $22.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.80% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) recommending Underweight. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for VCYT. Craig Hallum also rated VCYT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 20, 2025. Goldman December 05, 2024d the rating to Neutral on December 05, 2024, and set its price target from $38 to $37. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VCYT, as published in its report on November 15, 2024. UBS’s report from October 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $43 for VCYT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Veracyte Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VCYT is recording 883.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 3.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.18, showing growth from the present price of $43.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VCYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veracyte Inc Shares?

The Diagnostics & Research market is dominated by Veracyte Inc (VCYT) based in the USA. When comparing Veracyte Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 115.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.34%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.