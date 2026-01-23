Are Medline Inc (MDLN) shares a good deal now?

While Medline Inc has overperformed by 6.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDLN rose by 9.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.50 to $34.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.88% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2026, BTIG Research Reiterated Medline Inc (NASDAQ: MDLN) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 12, 2026, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MDLN. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 12, 2026, and assigned a price target of $42. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MDLN, as published in its report on January 12, 2026. Truist’s report from January 12, 2026 suggests a price prediction of $52 for MDLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Medline Inc (MDLN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Medline Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MDLN has an average volume of 10.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a gain of 5.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.28, showing growth from the present price of $45.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Medline Inc Shares?

Medical Instruments & Supplies giant Medline Inc (MDLN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Medline Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.62%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.