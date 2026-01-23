Results from Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) show potential

While Jasper Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JSPR fell by -14.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.19 to $1.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.53% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on July 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for JSPR. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded JSPR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald July 07, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JSPR, as published in its report on July 07, 2025. UBS’s report from February 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $38 for JSPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR)

To gain a thorough understanding of Jasper Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -191.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JSPR is recording an average volume of 1.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a loss of -3.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.80, showing growth from the present price of $1.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JSPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jasper Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.