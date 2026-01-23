How analysts predict Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) will perform this quarter?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)’s stock is trading at $18.7 at the moment marking a fall of -1.90% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -9.94% less than their 52-week high of $20.76, and 198.91% over their 52-week low of $6.26.

Further, it is important to consider ADPT stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 11.29.ADPT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 13.95, resulting in an 13.42 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT): Earnings History

If we examine Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, slashing the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.2, resulting in a 143.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of $0.2 and a surprise of 143.30%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.07% of shares. A total of 382 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 96.94% of its stock and 98.98% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. holding total of 29.99 shares that make 19.65% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 560.88 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 13.36 shares of ADPT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.75%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 249.79 million.