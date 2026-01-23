A closer look at Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) current quarter earnings projections

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.18% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.61. Its current price is -7.51% under its 52-week high of $6.06 and 180.25% more than its 52-week low of $2.00.

Additionally, it is important to take into account DHC stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.88 for the last tewlve months.DHC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.80, resulting in an 6.47 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): Earnings History

If we examine Diversified Healthcare Trust’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.22, slashing the consensus of -$0.23. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 2.26% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.22 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.23. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 2.26%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.18% of shares. A total of 284 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 76.85% of its stock and 85.56% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Flat Footed LLC holding total of 23.49 shares that make 9.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 131.41 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 23.03 shares of DHC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.51%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 128.85 million.