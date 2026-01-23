DDOG’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

Datadog Inc (DDOG)’s stock is trading at $130.24 at the moment marking a fall of -0.77% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -35.43% less than their 52-week high of $201.69, and 59.55% over their 52-week low of $81.63.

Further, it is important to consider DDOG stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 14.22.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 48.59. DDOG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 13.28, resulting in an 11.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Datadog Inc (DDOG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Datadog Inc (DDOG): Earnings History

If we examine Datadog Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, slashing the consensus of $0.46. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.09, resulting in a 20.33% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.46. That was a difference of $0.09 and a surprise of 20.33%.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Datadog Inc (DDOG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.76% of shares. A total of 1,441 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 93.62% of its stock and 94.34% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 41.9 shares that make 12.88% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.47 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 27.23 shares of DDOG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.37%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.55 billion.