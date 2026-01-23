Will Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Constellation Energy Corporation’s (CEG) stock is trading at $291.4, marking a gain of 1.41% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -29.39% below its 52-week high of $412.70 and 80.60% above its 52-week low of $161.35.

As well, it is important to consider CEG stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 3.39.CEG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.34, resulting in an 22.24 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG): Earnings History

If we examine Constellation Energy Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.04, beating the consensus of $3.12. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.08, resulting in a -2.57% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $3.04 in contrast with the Outlook of $3.12. That was a difference of -$0.08 and a surprise of -2.57%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.35% of shares. A total of 2,410 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 92.34% of its stock and 92.67% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 38.42 shares that make 10.60% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11.13 billion.

The securities firm Capital International Investors holds 26.11 shares of CEG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.21%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.57 billion.