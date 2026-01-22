Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Upstart Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST rose by 5.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.43 to $31.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.05% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2026, Truist started tracking Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on August 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for UPST. Goldman also rated UPST shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $71 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on June 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $75. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for UPST, as published in its report on June 12, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from April 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $53 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Upstart Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.59M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UPST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a loss of -2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.27, showing growth from the present price of $46.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is one of the biggest names in Credit Services. When comparing Upstart Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 202.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 405.47%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.