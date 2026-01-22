How should investors view EchoStar Corp (SATS)?

While EchoStar Corp has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SATS rose by 12.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $132.25 to $14.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 123.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) to Overweight. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SATS, as published in its report on January 17, 2024. Raymond James’s report from August 07, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $28 for SATS shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.11%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of EchoStar Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SATS is recording an average volume of 4.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a loss of -1.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $119.86, showing decline from the present price of $122.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SATS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EchoStar Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.