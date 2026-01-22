Have you been able to find a good deal on HighPeak Energy Inc’s shares?

While HighPeak Energy Inc has overperformed by 2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPK fell by -9.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.99 to $4.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on April 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for HPK. Truist also Upgraded HPK shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2024. Truist Initiated an Sell rating on April 24, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HPK, as published in its report on November 09, 2021. Seaport Global Securities’s report from July 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HPK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK)

The current dividend for HPK investors is set at $0.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of HighPeak Energy Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HPK is recording an average volume of 671.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.72%, with a loss of -8.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HighPeak Energy Inc Shares?

HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing HighPeak Energy Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -143.22%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.