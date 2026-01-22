TWO (Two Harbors Investment Corp) has impressive results

While Two Harbors Investment Corp has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWO rose by 28.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $9.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 03, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Compass Point on October 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TWO. Janney also rated TWO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 16, 2024. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TWO, as published in its report on December 06, 2023. Maxim Group’s report from February 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $19 for TWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

The current dividend for TWO investors is set at $1.52 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 95.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Two Harbors Investment Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TWO is recording an average volume of 2.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a gain of 8.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.90, showing decline from the present price of $13.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Two Harbors Investment Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.