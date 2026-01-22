Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) did well last session?

While Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc has overperformed by 3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASO rose by 16.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.49 to $33.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2025, Barclays started tracking Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Citigroup on September 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ASO. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated ASO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on July 24, 2025, but set its price target from $58 to $65. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ASO, as published in its report on June 11, 2025. Citigroup’s report from December 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for ASO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

It’s important to note that ASO shareholders are currently getting $0.52 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASO is registering an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 4.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.94, showing growth from the present price of $58.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is based in the USA. When comparing Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.93%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.