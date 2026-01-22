Is SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) a threat to investors?

While SSR Mining Inc has underperformed by -5.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSRM rose by 5.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.98 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2025, Scotiabank Upgraded SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) to Sector Outperform. A report published by UBS on September 19, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SSRM. UBS also Upgraded SSRM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18.95 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 15, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on July 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $13.50. UBS June 24, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SSRM, as published in its report on June 24, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $8 for SSRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SSR Mining Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SSRM is recording an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a loss of -2.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.63, showing growth from the present price of $23.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SSR Mining Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Gold sector, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) is based in the USA. When comparing SSR Mining Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 477.54%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.