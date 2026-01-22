Investing in Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Victoria’s Secret & Co has overperformed by 4.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSCO rose by 20.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.89 to $13.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 119.32% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) to Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for VSCO, as published in its report on December 08, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 05, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $60 for VSCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Victoria’s Secret & Co’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VSCO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 3.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.44, showing decline from the present price of $65.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Victoria’s Secret & Co Shares?

The USA based company Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Retail. When comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 35.56%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.