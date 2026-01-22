How did TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) fare last session?

While TG Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGTX rose by 5.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.48 to $25.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.82% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) recommending Buy. TD Cowen also rated TGTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 29, 2024. Goldman August 02, 2023d the rating to Neutral on August 02, 2023, and set its price target from $16 to $12. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TGTX, as published in its report on June 26, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from May 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for TGTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TG Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 111.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TGTX is recording 2.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.68%, with a gain of 13.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.86, showing growth from the present price of $31.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TG Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) based in the USA. When comparing TG Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9974.69%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.