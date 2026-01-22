Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) stock shows positive growth on Wednesday

While Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc has overperformed by 4.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HE rose by 19.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.05 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.93% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Jefferies Downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (NYSE: HE) to Underperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for HE. Barclays also rated HE shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on December 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11.50. Wells Fargo August 23, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for HE, as published in its report on August 23, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from November 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8.50 for HE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HE is recording 3.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.35%, with a gain of 6.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.75, showing decline from the present price of $14.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc Shares?

The Utilities – Regulated Electric market is dominated by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc (HE) based in the USA. When comparing Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.48%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.