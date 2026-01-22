Celcuity Inc (CELC) deserves deeper analysis

While Celcuity Inc has overperformed by 1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELC rose by 7.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.44 to $7.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 117.61% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on November 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CELC. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $110. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CELC, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Leerink Partners’s report from July 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $29 for CELC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celcuity Inc (CELC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Celcuity Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CELC is recording an average volume of 884.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.12%, with a gain of 2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $110.50, showing growth from the present price of $107.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celcuity Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 118.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.