Technical analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) stock chart patterns

While Kymera Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KYMR fell by -9.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.00 to $19.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.50% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2026, Wolfe Research Downgraded Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) to Peer Perform. B. Riley Securities also reiterated KYMR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 24, 2025. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on October 21, 2025, and assigned a price target of $81. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for KYMR, as published in its report on September 18, 2025. Barclays’s report from September 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $60 for KYMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KYMR has an average volume of 953.73K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a loss of -4.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.76, showing growth from the present price of $70.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KYMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kymera Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.