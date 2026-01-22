Evaluating ARQT’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARQT) stock is trading at the price of $26.78, a gain of 0.31% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -15.69% less than its 52-week high of $31.77 and 140.65% better than its 52-week low of $11.13.

It is also essential to consider ARQT stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 10.32 for the last year.ARQT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 20.38, resulting in an 17.14 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT): Earnings History

If we examine Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, slashing the consensus of -$0.09. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.15, resulting in a 163.63% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.09. That was a difference of $0.15 and a surprise of 163.63%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.67% of shares. A total of 338 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 107.75% of its stock and 109.58% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC holding total of 12.25 shares that make 10.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 328.9 million.

The securities firm Rubric Capital Management LP holds 10.75 shares of ARQT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.78%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 288.52 million.