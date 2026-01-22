Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)’s results reveal risk

While Aurora Innovation Inc has overperformed by 3.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUR rose by 21.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.77 to $3.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.95% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, Needham started tracking Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on April 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AUR. Oppenheimer also rated AUR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Hold rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $8. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AUR, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Aurora Innovation Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AUR has an average volume of 17.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 1.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.56, showing growth from the present price of $4.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aurora Innovation Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.