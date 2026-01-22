Was there any good news for Legence Corp (LGN) stock in the last session?

While Legence Corp has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LGN rose by 11.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.20 to $26.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.12% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Legence Corp (NASDAQ: LGN) to Buy. A report published by Roth Capital on October 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LGN. Wolfe Research also rated LGN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LGN, as published in its report on October 07, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $36 for LGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Legence Corp (LGN)

One of the most important indicators of Legence Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LGN is recording 1.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a gain of 4.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.98, showing growth from the present price of $48.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Legence Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.