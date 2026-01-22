Examining fuboTV Inc (FUBO) stock is warranted

While fuboTV Inc has overperformed by 0.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUBO rose by 2.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.72 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Raymond James started tracking fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Barrington Research on August 20, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for FUBO. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 05, 2024, but set its price target from $3 to $2. Seaport Research Partners March 04, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FUBO, as published in its report on March 04, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from December 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $5 for FUBO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

fuboTV Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FUBO is registering an average volume of 14.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a gain of 0.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUBO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze fuboTV Inc Shares?

A giant in the Broadcasting market, fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is based in the USA. When comparing fuboTV Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.32%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.