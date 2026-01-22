Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

While Apogee Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APGE rose by 8.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.56 to $26.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.93% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Wolfe Research started tracking Apogee Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APGE) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Stephens on December 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for APGE. Deutsche Bank also rated APGE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 10, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on November 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $109. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for APGE, as published in its report on October 21, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $60 for APGE shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and APGE has an average volume of 843.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a gain of 3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.50, showing growth from the present price of $81.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apogee Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.