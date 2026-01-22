Did Wabash National Corp (WNC) perform well in the last session?

While Wabash National Corp has overperformed by 4.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC rose by 17.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.91 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.16% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2024, DA Davidson Reiterated Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) to Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on September 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WNC. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WNC, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. Vertical Research’s report from March 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for WNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Wabash National Corp (WNC)

Investors in Wabash National Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.77%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wabash National Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 84.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WNC is recording 545.02K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -3.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $10.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corp Shares?

The Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market is dominated by Wabash National Corp (WNC) based in the USA. When comparing Wabash National Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 112.89%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.