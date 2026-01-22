A closer look at DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT)’s stock price trends

While DBV Technologies ADR has overperformed by 3.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBVT rose by 13.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.18 to $3.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.48% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Guggenheim on December 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DBVT. Goldman also rated DBVT shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $7.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 29, 2025. Goldman December 16, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for DBVT, as published in its report on December 16, 2022. Goldman’s report from May 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $1.50 for DBVT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Societe Generale also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DBV Technologies ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -234.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DBVT is recording an average volume of 415.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a gain of 27.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.95, showing growth from the present price of $21.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DBV Technologies ADR Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.