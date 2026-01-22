Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)’s stock decline to 3.37 per share

While Oncology Institute Inc has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOI fell by -5.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.88 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.75% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Needham started tracking Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on July 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TOI. B. Riley Securities also rated TOI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on May 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $7. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TOI, as published in its report on February 26, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from September 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for TOI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Oncology Institute Inc (TOI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oncology Institute Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3407.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOI is registering an average volume of 2.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.45%, with a loss of -4.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oncology Institute Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.