Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd has overperformed by 4.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZIM rose by 5.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.47 to $11.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.66% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Clarksons Platou Downgraded Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on October 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ZIM. JP Morgan also rated ZIM shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Jefferies January 29, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ZIM, as published in its report on January 29, 2024. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

ZIM currently pays a dividend of $4.28 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.73%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.79M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZIM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 4.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.68, showing decline from the present price of $22.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Shares?

The Israel based company Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) is one of the biggest names in Marine Shipping. When comparing Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.07%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.