NFE’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)’s stock is trading at $1.45 at the moment marking a rise of 7.26% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -91.24% less than their 52-week high of $16.53, and 48.28% over their 52-week low of $0.98.

Further, it is important to consider NFE stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.23.NFE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.41, resulting in an 1.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE): Earnings History

If we examine New Fortress Energy Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1.02, beating the consensus of -$0.84. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.18, resulting in a -21.92% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.84. That was a difference of -$0.18 and a surprise of -21.92%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 37.70% of shares. A total of 272 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 63.99% of its stock and 102.72% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Great Mountain Partners LLC holding total of 25.56 shares that make 8.98% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 38.85 million.

The securities firm Rubric Capital Management LP holds 24.77 shares of NFE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.70%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 37.65 million.