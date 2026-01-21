A closer look at Torrid Holdings Inc’s (CURV) current quarter earnings projections

Its current price is -83.30% under its 52-week high of $7.18 and 27.74% more than its 52-week low of $0.94.

Additionally, it is important to take into account CURV stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.11 for the last tewlve months.

How does Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV): Earnings History

If we examine Torrid Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 10/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06, beating the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.04, resulting in a -223.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 10/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.06 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of -$0.04 and a surprise of -223.10%.

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.12% of shares. A total of 109 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 85.14% of its stock and 91.66% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sycamore Partners Management, L.P holding total of 58.3 shares that make 58.77% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 70.4 million.

The securities firm Fund 1 Investments, LLC holds 9.81 shares of CURV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.89%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 11.85 million.