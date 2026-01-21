A review of BOXL’s current quarter earnings predictions

In the current trading session, Boxlight Corporation’s (BOXL) stock is trading at the price of $2.14, a gain of 71.20% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -96.49% less than its 52-week high of $60.90 and 79.83% better than its 52-week low of $1.19.

It is also essential to consider BOXL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.02 for the last year.

How does Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Earnings History

If we examine Boxlight Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$10.14, beating the consensus of -$4.86. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$5.28, resulting in a -108.67% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$10.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$4.86. That was a difference of -$5.28 and a surprise of -108.67%.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.54% of shares. A total of 18 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 15.24% of its stock and 15.63% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Anson Funds Management LP holding total of 55.49 shares that make 0.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.12 million.

The securities firm Kazazian Asset Management, LLC holds 26.25 shares of BOXL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.46%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 55247.0.