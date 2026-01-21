Are Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) shares a good deal now?

While Applied Digital Corporation has underperformed by -5.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLD rose by 44.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.20 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 94.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Arete started tracking Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) recommending Buy. Compass Point also Upgraded APLD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2025. Citizens JMP initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for APLD, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Compass Point’s report from January 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $10 for APLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 98.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applied Digital Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and APLD has an average volume of 29.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a loss of -7.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.25, showing growth from the present price of $35.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Digital Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.