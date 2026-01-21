ZNTL’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.52% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.88. Its current price is -26.96% under its 52-week high of $3.95 and 185.64% more than its 52-week low of $1.01.

Additionally, it is important to take into account ZNTL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.76 for the last tewlve months.ZNTL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.82, resulting in an 0.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL): Earnings History

If we examine Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.37, slashing the consensus of -$0.48. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.11, resulting in a 22.45% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.37 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.48. That was a difference of $0.11 and a surprise of 22.45%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 22.46% of shares. A total of 123 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 59.03% of its stock and 76.13% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management Company LP holding total of 13.96 shares that make 19.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 41.04 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.9 shares of ZNTL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8.54 million.