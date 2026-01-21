Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) requires closer examination

While Arbe Robotics Ltd has overperformed by 3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On April 01, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on March 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ARBE. Maxim Group also reiterated ARBE shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 29, 2024. Maxim Group Initiated an Buy rating on February 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for ARBE, as published in its report on December 08, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ARBE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 106.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arbe Robotics Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -142.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARBE is recording 3.42M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.25%, with a loss of -13.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.42, showing growth from the present price of $1.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbe Robotics Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.