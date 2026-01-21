Will Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Cambium Networks Corp’s (CMBM) stock is trading at $1.76, marking a gain of 0.86% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -74.04% below its 52-week high of $6.80 and 662.75% above its 52-week low of $0.23.

How does Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM): Earnings History

If we examine Cambium Networks Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2024, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14, slashing the consensus of -$0.17. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 17.65% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.14 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.17. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 17.65%.

Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.53% of shares. A total of 38 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 64.13% of its stock and 66.47% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vector Capital Management, L.P. holding total of 14.33 shares that make 50.72% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 25.19 million.

The securities firm AMH Equity Ltd. holds 800.0 shares of CMBM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.83%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.41 million.