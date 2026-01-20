What is the investor’s view on 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)?

While 10x Genomics Inc has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXG rose by 25.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.50 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 59.40% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TXG. Piper Sandler also rated TXG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 11, 2025. Leerink Partners February 13, 2025d the rating to Market Perform on February 13, 2025, and set its price target from $25 to $12. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TXG, as published in its report on September 03, 2024. Jefferies’s report from July 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for TXG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 10x Genomics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TXG is recording an average volume of 2.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a gain of 0.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.27, showing decline from the present price of $20.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 10x Genomics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.