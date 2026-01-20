Was Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)’s session last reading good?

While Lumentum Holdings Inc has underperformed by -5.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LITE fell by -12.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $402.79 to $45.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 98.40% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2026, Needham Reiterated Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) to Buy. A report published by Mizuho on November 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LITE. Raymond James also Downgraded LITE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2025. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LITE, as published in its report on August 29, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from August 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $135 for LITE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lumentum Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.47M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LITE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.84%, with a loss of -7.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $316.63, showing decline from the present price of $324.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) is one of the biggest names in Communication Equipment. When comparing Lumentum Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 216.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 104.44%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.