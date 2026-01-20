Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT fell by -1.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $120.05 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.50% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on November 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SRPT. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded SRPT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 22, 2025. JP Morgan July 29, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SRPT, as published in its report on July 29, 2025. Barclays’s report from July 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SRPT is registering an average volume of 4.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.82%, with a loss of -11.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.74, showing decline from the present price of $21.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.