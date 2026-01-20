Was there any good news for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) stock in the last session?

While Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRNX rose by 20.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.99 to $24.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.19% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2026, Goldman Upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on July 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CRNX. Stifel also rated CRNX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 25, 2025. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for CRNX, as published in its report on February 04, 2025. Jefferies’s report from January 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for CRNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRNX is registering an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a gain of 5.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.50, showing growth from the present price of $55.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.