Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)’s results reveal risk

While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -8.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.01 to $9.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) to Market Perform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HPP. Odeon also rated HPP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 16, 2025. BMO Capital Markets March 28, 2025d the rating to Outperform on March 28, 2025, and set its price target from $4 to $5. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for HPP, as published in its report on March 17, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from March 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $4 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HPP is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.78%, with a gain of 2.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.