It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

While Sweetgreen Inc has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SG rose by 17.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.16 to $5.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2026, UBS Downgraded Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on December 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SG. TD Cowen July 01, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SG, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from June 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $19 for SG shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sweetgreen Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SG has an average volume of 5.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.96%, with a gain of 1.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.94, showing decline from the present price of $7.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sweetgreen Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.