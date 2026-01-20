Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Stubhub Holdings Inc has overperformed by 5.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STUB rose by 18.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.89 to $9.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.52% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2025, Citizens JMP Downgraded Stubhub Holdings Inc (NYSE: STUB) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on November 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for STUB. Guggenheim also rated STUB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 30, 2025. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for STUB, as published in its report on October 13, 2025. Oppenheimer’s report from October 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $23 for STUB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Stubhub Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.14, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and STUB has an average volume of 3.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.93%, with a gain of 25.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.82, showing growth from the present price of $16.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stubhub Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.