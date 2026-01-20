Compugen Ltd (CGEN)’s stock rises to 2.36 per share

While Compugen Ltd has overperformed by 11.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN rose by 54.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.66 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CGEN. Jefferies also Downgraded CGEN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on May 26, 2020, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -88.96%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Compugen Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CGEN is registering an average volume of 437.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a gain of 25.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.