Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG)’s stock price range in the last year

While Voyager Technologies Inc has overperformed by 6.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOYG rose by 35.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.95 to $17.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Voyager Technologies Inc (NYSE: VOYG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VOYG. Morgan Stanley also rated VOYG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2025. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VOYG, as published in its report on July 07, 2025. Jefferies’s report from July 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for VOYG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Voyager Technologies Inc (VOYG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Voyager Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VOYG is recording 1.55M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.12%, with a gain of 12.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.17, showing growth from the present price of $35.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOYG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Voyager Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.