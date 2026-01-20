Are Warby Parker Inc’shares a good deal?

While Warby Parker Inc has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WRBY rose by 29.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.00 to $13.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.04% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Citizens JMP Upgraded Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated WRBY shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2025. Citigroup April 30, 2025d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WRBY, as published in its report on April 30, 2025. Loop Capital’s report from April 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for WRBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Warby Parker Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WRBY has an average volume of 4.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a loss of -0.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.83, showing decline from the present price of $28.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WRBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warby Parker Inc Shares?

Medical Instruments & Supplies giant Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Warby Parker Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7410.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 238.87%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.