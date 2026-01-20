Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s results reveal risk

While Nektar Therapeutics has overperformed by 6.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKTR fell by -10.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.92 to $0.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 24, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NKTR. BTIG Research also reiterated NKTR shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 24, 2025. Oppenheimer March 14, 2025d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for NKTR, as published in its report on March 14, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $4 for NKTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nektar Therapeutics’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -180.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NKTR is recording an average volume of 838.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.86%, with a loss of -5.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.43, showing growth from the present price of $37.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nektar Therapeutics Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.