Examining Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) stock is warranted

While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESPR fell by -17.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.18 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.27% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on December 18, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ESPR. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ESPR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2024. BofA Securities January 03, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ESPR, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ESPR is recording 6.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.66%, with a loss of -21.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.46, showing growth from the present price of $3.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Esperion Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.